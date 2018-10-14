Spirit of St. Louis Air Show continues Sunday, celebrates Boeing’s F/A 18 Hornet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo continues Sunday at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. This year’s show is a celebration of the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet’s 40Anniversary.

Sunday’s air show will feature the Canadian CF-18 Hornet demo team and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration. These two dynamic performances will be joined by Skip Stewart in his aerobatic biplane and by “Doc,” a Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

“2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the F/A-18 Hornet’s first flight,” said John Bales, president of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show committee and Spirit of St. Louis Airport director. “2018 will kick off two consecutive years of airshows in St. Louis, celebrating this made-in-St. Louis aircraft, while also thrilling attendees with phenomenal performances from other historic and modern aircraft.”

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, visit www.spirit-airshow.com

And get ready, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headlining the 2019 air show next September.