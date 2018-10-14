Floodwaters close roads, drench low-lying areas in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A flood warning is issued for St. Louis as the Mississippi River continues to rise.

According to the National Weather Service, flood stage for the Mississippi in the area of downtown is at 30 feet. On Sunday night, NWS measured the waters at 32 feet and expects it crest just under 33 feet on late Monday or early Tuesday.

When the river gets this high, floodgates on the Mississippi are lowered, as they are now.

According to the NWS, most of the excess water is coming from rains over the basin and the river level should start to recede by the end of the week.