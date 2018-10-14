‘Charmed’ set to return to KPLR 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's been almost 20 years since 'Charmed' premiered on News 11 the CW. Now, the supernatural trio is returning. KPLR 11's Molly Rose went to West Hollywood to sit down with the stars of the show for a sneak peek.

The women who play the powerful witches said the show will capture many of the same elements people loved from the original series. From the creator of 'Jane the Virgin,' three sisters suddenly exhibit impossible new abilities, it comes following the death of their mother. One sister can freeze time, another sister, whose existence was a secret until recently, has telekinetic powers.

Macy, the sister whose existence wasn't known, shows up to the home of her two sisters and told them the news. The trio discovers their mother's death wasn't an accident and that she was murdered by unknown dark forces. Viewers will watch the sisters accept their new destiny as the 'Charmed' ones and protect humankind from the demons that walk among them.

'Charmed' premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on KPLR 11 the CW.