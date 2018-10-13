St. Louis FC on the verge of making the USL playoffs, as interest in a MSL team peaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO – It could be a historic night for soccer in St. Louis. St. Louis FC futbol is on the verge of playoffs.

Fox 2’s Michelle Madaras was at Toyota stadium as St. Louis FC takes on Oklahoma City.

A win or a tie tonight would put St. Louis in the playoffs for the first time ever.

“We’ve already made strides and I already had the most wins in team history and we’re looking to make another and getting into the playoffs hopefully tonight,“ said Kyle Greig, St. Louis FC Forward.

With nearly 6,000 fans expected to cheer on the St. Louis FC team, President Patrick Barry says this would be their biggest crowd ever at Toyota stadium.

“Our fans have been very loyal for the last four years, so we appreciate that. Hopefully, we can reward them with the playoff appearance and then from here we want to continue to build on this and make the playoffs every year and then compete for a championship,” Patrick Berry, President of St. Louis FC.

But with the St. Louis’ leading scorer Kyle Greig sidelined with an injury, each player out on the field will need to give it they're all.

“It makes me a much more nervous being on the sidelines I think that’s just how excited we are as a team. I’ll be one of the biggest fans tonight for the team and I’m really excited for the atmosphere tonight and hopefully a good result,“ said Jordan Dollar, fan.

And while this game could be a defining moment for the USL franchise, it could also be the push that’s needed for St. Louis to become a player in the race for a Major League Soccer team.

“There’s probably been more talk about soccer in St. Louis in a long time and that’s great, like I said it’s good for the sport, it’s good for the club, it’s good for the kids that are playing throughout the community and I think it’s really good for the city because of MLS can happen it’s a huge win for this community,” said Stacy Schoene, fan.

It’s a tennis game out here, but St. Louis just can’t lose even if they tie, and don’t make it to the playoffs.