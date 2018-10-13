× Police investigating quadruple shooting in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred overnight early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Midlothian Road near Glasgow Village.

Police say around 2:15 am officers were summoned to the neighborhood for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found 4 victims suffering from gunshot wounds, a 27-year-old male, 33-year-old female, 25-year-old male, and a 33-year-old male. All were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s believed that a suspect or suspects fired into a residence that the victims occupied.

If you have any information about the shooting, your urged to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).