× Misunderstanding at MidAmerica Airport causes delays

MASCOUTAH, IL- A misunderstanding at MidAmerica Airport caused the airport traffic to be put on hold for about an hour Saturday morning.

According to Police Captain Fleshren of St. Clair County Sheriff Department, a woman brought lotions that were too large to carry on the flight and she was told she would have to leave them. The woman went out the exit to put lotions in her car and, when she returned, she went through the exit to meet with her husband.

Since she entered through the exit, security was called to talk with the woman.

It was reported that airport traffic and checking was shut down for about an hour.