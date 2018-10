Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Aanya Handa is a 5th grader at Ellisville Elementary in Rockwood School District.

According to her mother, Aanya enjoyed her science class weather unit so much that she studied way beyond what was required. Aanya has traveled to many countries and has experienced all types of weather, from monsoons in Asia to tropical storms in Hawaii. She's our Weather Kid of the Week!

