Walmart to pay $65 Million to settle lawsuit over seating for cashiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Walmart has agreed to pay $65 million dollars to nearly 100,00 employees who say the company wouldn't provide them with seating while they worked.

The nine-year-old case was scheduled to go to trial this year. The current and former cashiers in California say they were forced to stand

Walmart claims that placing stools at cash registers would pose a safety hazard and make workers less productive. While the company denies any wrongdoing, in addition to the payout, the company said it would begin providing seating to its cashiers in California.

The settlement must be approved by a federal judge.