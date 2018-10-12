Police: Driver in fatal Lindell/Union bridge crash was unlicensed, uninsured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office is now considering charges against the driver in July’s fatal bridge crash that claimed the life of prominent local businesswoman Janet Torrisi-Mokwa.

Police said the 21-year-old driver was not only uninsured but only had her permit. However, a St. Louis police officer wrote in a report, obtained by Fox 2, “I cannot reasonably conclude, and it is unreasonable to believe, that if a passenger with a valid driver’s license would have been with (the driver) that this accident would have been prevented.”

Instead, the police report raises questions about an unsecured bridge rail and police crash tests concluded the driver was traveling between “a speed of 14-28 mph” when she hit the bridge wall.

A search of court records showed no other driver record for the woman. She told Fox 2 she's had her permit since she was 18 and didn't have anyone to teach her to drive. She said she was going to take the test the week of her fatal crash.

