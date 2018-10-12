× Middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR/KAUT) — A middle school teacher is in jail after he allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl to send him explicit photos.

“A teacher in Cushing was Snap-chatting a 13-year-old middle school student asking her for sexually explicit photos,” said Lt. Jeff Watts with Stillwater Police.

Police say 24-year-old Seth Swaim also made plans to pick up the girl from a local park and take her back to his place alone.

But the girl’s parents contacted police. When Swaim arrived to pick the girl up, police picked him up and took him to jail.

We went to Swaim’s apartment in Stillwater where a neighbor says she had no idea about the situation. She says it makes her uneasy since she has little girl.

“There’s times where I would bring her down from the car and tell her to go to the door and he would be there, either entering or exiting his apartment,” said Vivien Jimenez. “But I never thought he was anyone else other than just a new neighbor.”

We also went to the listed apartment for Swaim and another man answered the door. We showed him Swaim’s mugshot.

“He looks familiar but I do not know where I know him from,” said resident Ian Yates.

The superintendent for the school district says Swaim is no longer employed with the district.