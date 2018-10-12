Did we skip fall? Colder temperatures finally moving in

ELSBERRY, Mo. - The calendar says fall but some parts of the Midwest saw snow Friday. And with our chilly temperatures in the St. Louis area, some are wondering if we skipped fall and went right to winter. Fox 2's Derrion Henderson visited Elsberry, Missouri to speak with residents as they cope with the cold and rain.
