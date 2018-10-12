$5,000 reward offered to find suspect in Pine Lawn murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. - A grieving mother from Pine Lawn is begging for answers after someone gunned down her daughter.

Sitting alongside a spokesperson from the Major Case Squad, Keisha Hayes Colvin said she is devastated.

“I’m so shattered. I feel like I’m in a million pieces and I can’t be put back together,” she said.

Colvin’s daughter, My’Leena Ra’Gine Colvin, was found murdered in her home on the 4300 block of Peyton Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Major Case Squad is entering its fourth day in the investigation. While detectives believe Colvin was targeted, and not a victim of a random home invasion.

The MCS is now offering a $5,000 reward leading to a positive identification and arrest, spokeswoman Valerie Joyner said.

“Investigators have followed on many leads. But they need many more to solve this case,” Joyner said.

Anyone with information in the case can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the tip line at 314-427-8000.