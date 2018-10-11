Weezer and Pixies new tour to stop in St. Louis and 20 other cities
ST. LOUIS, MO — Weezer is going on tour with Pixies following their summer amphitheater tour. The 21-city tour will kick off March 8th in Louisville and make stops in Montreal, St. Louis, Portland, and more, before wrapping up in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the Weezer and Pixies show go on sale on Friday October, 19 2018. They’re playing a concert on March 24th at Enterprise Center.
Purchase your tickets here: LiveNation.com
The dates for the tour are:
- 3/8/19 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- 3/10/19 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- 3/13/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- 3/14/19 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
- 3/16/19 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino*
- 3/17/19 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
- 3/19/19 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- 3/20/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- 3/22/19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
- 3/24/19 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- 3/26/19 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
- 3/27/19 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- 3/28/19 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
- 3/30/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- 3/31/19 Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
- 4/5/19 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
- 4/6/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- 4/7/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- 4/9/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- 4/10/19 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena*
- 4/12/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center