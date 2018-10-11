SLU doctor facing child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2/KPLR 11 has confirmed that a physician with St. Louis University Hospital has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Court documents outline the graphic details involving 47-year-old Ashu Joshi, an internist with the hospital.

Authorities said the victim is a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky.

According to prosecutors, authorities in the St. Louis area were tipped off about child pornography being sent via Facebook between the 16-year old and Joshi.

Joshi was questioned by local authorities earlier this week. He admitted to receiving pornographic images of the 16-year old and that he, "directed her to perform sexual acts on herself and send him videos of pictures.”

SSM Health, which runs SLU Hospital, issued the following statement: