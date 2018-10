Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s the story of a talented high school football player navigating two worlds: the south Los Angeles neighborhood he grew up in; the other, Beverly Hills. The drama that's inspired by a true story is now on KPLR 11.

"All American" takes us on a journey alongside a rising high school football player who leaves behind the place he's always called home in hopes of something bigger. It's inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger.