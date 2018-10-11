× Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts

ST. LOUIS- Trick-or-treat! Halloween-themed goodies have arrived at Krispy Kreme.

The new “trick-or-treat” donut features an original glazed donut dipped and drizzled with salted caramel and topped with Halloween candies.

The monster batter is the green one stuffed with cake batter filling and topped with monster eyes and confetti. The two new scary sweets will join other favorites like the Jack-O-Lantern and the chocolate iced donut with Halloween sprinkles.

They’re all available now through Halloween.