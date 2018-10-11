Floodgates go up along the Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - While St. Louis won't see any rain from the hurricane, there are still flooding concerns heading this way.

The floodgates are going up along the Mississippi River downtown because of flooding upriver. The St. Louis corps of engineers activated the emergency operations center to prepare for expected flooding on the river.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the road closures are now mostly in the northwest part of the state, where nearly two dozen counties are under a flood warning.

Area flood fight teams are responding and providing support to levee districts on the flood watch. The Mississippi is forecast to reach flood stage of 30 feet downtown Thursday, and crest near 35 feet on Monday.

Here is a look at the flood prediction maps:

Mississippi River at Downtown

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lsx&gage=eadm7

Meramec River near Arnold

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lsx&gage=arnm7

Meramec River at Valley Park

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lsx&gage=vllm7

Missouri River at St. Charles

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=sclm7&wfo=lsx

Mississippi River at Winfield

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lsx&gage=cagm7