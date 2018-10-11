× 17-year-old charged with Carondelet murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old Thursday in connection with a murder that took place earlier this month.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder happened around 9:50 a.m. on October 6 in the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue, located in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police found the victim, 36-year-old Jacob Hudson, at the scene with a gunshot wound. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, homicide detectives identified and apprehended the suspect in Hudson’s murder, Jarvis Campbell.

Campbell was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

No other information was given about a possible motive for the killing.