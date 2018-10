× 11-year-old wounded while walking home from school

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to a north city neighborhood Thursday after a child suffered a graze wound while walking home from school.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred before 4:35 p.m. in the 5500 block of Alcott Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Barrett said the investigation was ongoing.