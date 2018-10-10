Second chance for soccer in St. Louis, Enterprise family makes bid for MLS team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new push to bring MLS Soccer to St. Louis was announced Tuesday, October 9 and is much different from last year`s effort. This time voters will not be asked to approve any kind of a tax increase, which city voters said no to this idea last year.

Much of the funding for this new pitch is private. It will be supplemented by a tax on tickets and concessions. The main players are the Taylor family of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology. The proposed ownership group is all local and primarily female-led.

So where does St. Louis fit into the MLS Landscape?

Right now the league has 23 teams with plans to expand to 28 teams. Los Angeles became the newest team this year, next year Cincinnati will start play as the 24th team with Miami and Nashville planning to start in 2020.

St. Louis falls into the next group of possible expansion teams. Other cities in that bunch are Detroit, Sacramento, and San Diego.

The new ownership group hopes to have a team in St. Louis by 2022. The group says the cost of getting new franchise will be about $400 million. Much of that is for building the stadium and the franchise fee.