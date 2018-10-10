× Ladue soccer lawsuit withdrawn as case goes to mediation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A parent who filed a lawsuit against Ladue Horton Watkins High School over their child’s playing status on the school soccer team has withdrawn the suit to pursue mediation on the matter.

The plaintiffs received word from the federal Office of Civil Rights that their case would be referred to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service or possible age discrimination.

The case–Jane Doe v Ladue Horton Watkins High School–was filed last month and sought to compel the federal court to intervene in the roster of the high school JV soccer team. The parent sued when their son, a junior, was cut from the varsity team. He was also denied a roster spot on the JV team because the coach has a policy of playing freshmen and sophomores.

In denying the motion for the temporary restraining order Judge Ross decided it was too late in the season to allow the boy onto the team. The practice time needed to get ready to play would not be sufficient. He also ruled the court should not undermine the school’s policy of playing underclassmen.

Of the parent’s efforts, Judge Ross said: “Doe’s mother and stepfather’s advocacy on behalf of their son is admirable.”