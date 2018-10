× Having a regular bedtime can help women get pregnant, study says

ST. LOUIS- If you’re trying to get pregnant watch how you sleep. It could boost your chances of having a baby.

According to a new study out of Washington University, having a regular bedtime can increase your chances of getting pregnant.

Researchers say women who sleep around the same time each night are four times more likely to get pregnant in a year.

Experts believe the body clock may play a role in fertility.