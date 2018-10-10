× Ferguson police chief stepping down; will return to Florida

FERGUSON, Mo. – The head of the Ferguson Police Department is stepping down after more than two years on the job.

Delrish Moss was sworn-in as police chief in May 2016. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the City of Ferguson is launching a national search to find his replacement.

Moss planned to return to his native Florida to care for his sick mother, Mayor James Knowles said.

Deputy Chief Frank McCall will act as interim chief for the time being.

Moss served on the Miami police force for 32 years before being hired in Ferguson.