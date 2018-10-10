Ferguson-Florissant School District approves redistricting plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO - Changes are on the way to the Ferguson-Florissant school district. On Wednesday night the school board voted on a new redistricting plan.

After much discussion and disagreement, the board decided on option number two, which means McCluer and McCluer North will continue as traditional high schools and McCluer South-Berkeley will become a STEAM-based high school, meaning it will have a curriculum focusing on fields such as science, technology, and arts.

At one point some board members wanted to table the decision until a different meeting but other board members voted that down and said Wednesday night was the time to make the important decision.