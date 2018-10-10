ST. LOUIS - An injured Arnold police officer on the mend is making big strides. In a Fox 2 exclusive, Jasmine Huda shows us what Ryan O’Connor has been able to do – and say – this past week.
Exclusive: Injured Arnold Police Officer speaks, gains strengths, in therapy
