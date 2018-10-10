Excitement and support for a potential MLS team evident at St. Louis FC game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - Major League Soccer getting another shot in St. Louis has been all the buzz with local fans.

And the excitement was evident at Wednesday night’s winning St. Louis FC game as the team pushes to make it to the playoffs.

“I think it`s safe to say that it hasn`t really gone away since the last time MLS came up,” said Sam Wise, “MLS is just another team, another club that comes in and we will support them the same way we support St. Louis FC.”

For some local players, the potential of the city scoring a professional team means big dreams coming true in their own backyard.

“That league is tough and it`s even tougher to play in this league,” said Austin Ledbetter who plays right back, “and it is a dream, that`s the goal so hopefully fingers crossed that may happen.”

Fans, team members and owners alike said that the latest buzz works in their favor.

“It will just heighten the visibility to soccer in general in St. Louis,” said team owner and CEO of World Wide Technology, Jim Kavanaugh. “It will also heighten the visibility to every different division of play we have within the club.”

“St. Louis FC in many ways will be integrated throughout that process,” said St. Louis FC president, Patrick Brown, “so we become a part of that organization and it’s something we support very much.”

Fox 2 also caught up with Carolyn Kindle Betz, Vice President and Executive director for Enterprise Holdings as she attended Wednesday night’s game against the Tulsa Roughnecks.

"I think what we are trying to do is have teams of all levels,” said Betz, “because I think at each level whether it's youth, USL or MLS we need all those teams here and we have fans that can fill seats for any level of any soccer game."

True enthusiasts said they`re making it their goal to not only keep the local soccer culture alive but to also keep the hope that one day, the same crowd will be even bigger at their hometown MLS stadium.

“Obviously St. Louis hasn`t been in a great light nationally in the last five or ten years,” said Dan Mory, “but we have a huge group of St. Louis supporters that are willing to invest back into St. Louis and we are saying, ‘Hey, St. Louis isn`t going anywhere we`re still a great town.”

Kavanaugh added that there are plans to bring Don Garber, the Commissioner of Major League Soccer and his executive team for a visit to St. Louis within the next two months.