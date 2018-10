Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. — One person was killed in a north county home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to The Stratford Commons Apartments in the 4300 block of Peyton Lane for reports of a shooting just after 1:20 a.m.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old was reportedly found shot multiple times. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any suspects or a motive at this time.

Major Case Squad was called in to assist with the case.