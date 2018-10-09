Three killed in one neighborhood over 5 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Monday night the St. Louis police department was called to three separate homicides in north St. Louis. All three homicides occurred in about a five-hour time span from late Monday afternoon into the night, police don`t believe any of the three killings are connected.

The latest homicide happened just after 10 pm in the 1300 block of Blackstone Avenue. Police say a male victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

Earlier around 6:45 p.m. police rushed to another shooting scene on Belt not far from Ridge. According to authorities, they found a 20-year-old man shot. He was pronounced dead at that scene.

Before that shooting unfolded police responded to a shooting at Martin Luther King and Hodiamont around 5:15 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 36-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

All three of these killings happened either in or right on the border of the Hamilton Heights Neighborhood less than a mile apart.

No suspects have been arrested in any of the cases.