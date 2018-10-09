St. Louis volunteers gearing up to aid Florida after Hurricane Michael passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The waves are increasing as Hurricane Michael makes it way closer to the panhandle of Florida. The storm is expected to strengthen into a category 3 hurricane before making landfall sometime on Wednesday. Michael is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, and high winds to the coast and the southeastern United States.

Emergency crews here are gearing up ahead of the storm to help those in the path.

While two are out of state, two more emergency response vehicles are getting ready to hit the road once again from the American Red Cross.

This time, they might be Florida bound as Michael heads into the panhandle of Florida.

“We still have about 12 individuals helping out with Hurricane Florence. We had a total of 38 that deployed from St. Louis and Missouri and Arkansas we had 136 people,” said Sharon Watson, Communications Manager American Red Cross.

St. Louis volunteers have been spending time on the East Coast as hurricane season has been taking a toll on many Americans.

“So, we`ve sent one volunteer from Kansas City and one from St. Louis to get on the ground tonight and then we`ll start looking at what else is needed and what can we support with the resources we have in this region,” said Watson.

They`re heroes heading into hurricane areas.

Both the Red Cross and Humane Society of St. Louis have been sending crews, have crews out, or are returning from areas damaged by Mother Nature.

The Humane Society of Missouri nine-member disaster response team just returned from a trip to North Carolina. The 10-day deployment wound up rescuing animals trapped in homes submerged for a week after Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast.

“Anytime we have these types of disasters coming, blood donation centers have to cancel those because of the storm system. So that means we have a need for more blood donations. So certainly, donating here in St. Louis could help out in that case,” said Watson.