× St. Louis region sets new record for opioid-related deaths

ST. LOUIS – Over the last decade, annual opioid deaths in the St. Louis region have surged nearly 400 percent.

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse announced Tuesday that St. Louis set a new record for opioid-related deaths in 2017, driven by the rise of heroin and fentanyl use.

The biggest leap in opioid deaths occurred between 2015 and 2016.

According to NCADA, on average, opioid addictions claims more than two lives every day.