St. Charles Drury Plaza Hotel evacuated after bomb threat

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A woman is now in custody after making a bomb threat at the Drury Plaza hotel in St. Charles.

The bomb scare forced hotel employees to wake up guests around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday and ask them to leave their rooms for their own safety.

The woman staying on the 7th floor of the hotel chain claimed several bombs were planted throughout the building.

Police were able to sweep the area for explosives, and the building was deemed clear.

Drury Plaza hotel guests are now back in their rooms.