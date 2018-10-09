Soccer fans applaud new bid to bring MLS team to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Soccer fans in St. Louis are celebrating the news that the city’s bid to bring an expansion team to St. Louis is alive and well. Families at the Lou Fusz Soccer fields in west St. Louis County applaud the way the Taylor family who owns Enterprise and the CEO of World Wide Technology are leading the way.

“I’m thrilled to death,” said Buzz Demling. He was one of several St. Louis soccer players representing the United States in the 1972 Olympics. “This is still a hotbed of soccer.”

The ownership group would be a majority of women and that would be a first for the MSL.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s a great example for girls like our daughter,” said Amy Ferris as she stood next to her daughter Abby. “We’re very appreciative to the Taylor family.”

“We’re really excited about the potential of it being here in St. Louis,” said soccer parent Elizabeth Hawkins.

Soccer parent Jody Chambers said, “St. Louis is a huge soccer city and so I know that there would be a ton of fans.”