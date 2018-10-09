Pregnant package delivery driver hangs on to passenger door to stop carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A pregnant delivery driver subcontracted by Amazon tries to stop a carjacker from stealing her truck in the Central West End on Tuesday.

Dejai Thomas said that at the time of the midday carjacking she had only one thing on her mind.

“I gotta finish my job, I got a job to do," said the mom-to-be.

Thomas described how she was getting ready to deliver the packages on North Newstead Avenue until she noticed that someone was entering the driver side of the van.

“Once I seen my door open I panicked I said, 'Stop, that’s my truck," she explained.

Thomas said she jumped in front of the truck to try and stop the suspect before running over to the passenger side door. She opened it and hung on as the suspect put the van in drive.

“He dragged me with the truck by the door," she said.

St. Louis County Police said they got a call about an armed carjacker and shortly after, spotted the stolen van on Old Jamestown Road in Sioux Passage Park.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the suspect refused to pull over and led them on a brief pursuit before ending on North Highway 67 in Florissant.

“That van struck one of our vehicles and the suspect was taken into custody," said Sergeant Charlie Rodriguez.

Thomas pointed to a rip in her tights from when scrapped her knee as she hung on to the passenger side door while describing how one of the back tires went over her foot as she let go.

Thomas continued to say that surprisingly, the whole time, she wasn’t scared.

“If I could stop a person I would," she said, "like I think everybody else, like if I could stop someone from hurting somebody else I would.”

We reached out to Amazon Corporate offices for a comment. A spokesperson told us that while the victim is not an Amazon employee, "We are thankful the delivery driver is safe and will work with our delivery service partner and law enforcement as they investigate.”

Rodriguez said the suspect is being evaluated and could be looking at charges including, resisting an arrest and stealing property. Charges could also be pending by St. Louis City Police.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement:

