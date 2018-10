Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - A family attraction in Collinsville has closed it's doors for good. Gateway Fun Park provided entertainment to the metro-east for more than 20 years.

According to the company's website, the park encountered economic challenges over the last decade and couldn't continue operations after one of its owners became sick.

The attraction opened in 1997 as Family Fun Tyme and was bought by the Reuther family and rebranded as Gateway Fun Park in 2000.