Amazon delivery van carjacked; thief arrested after chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suspect carjacker was taken into custody Tuesday after leading police on a chase in north St. Louis County.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident unfolded just after 2:20 p.m. in the 17900 block of Old Jamestown Road in Sioux Passage Park.

Officers observed a white Dodge Ram ProMaster--an Amazon delivery van--at that location, which had been stolen in an armed carjacking in another jurisdiction.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over and led authorities on a brief pursuit.

Police deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle, which came to a stop on the median in the 4400 block of N. Highway 67. Granda said the suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody by officers.

Granda said a police vehicle was damaged during the chase.