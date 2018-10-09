13-year-old girl survives being sexually trafficked by mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 13-year-old girl who was the victim of sexually trafficking by her own mother is on the road to recovery.

“It is absolutely going on in the St. Louis area and it’s very prevalent,” said Jacquelyn Williams, supervisor for human trafficking at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

In July, the girl was brought to the children’s home after police found her with older teens in a stolen car. She had been sexually trafficked by her own mom, ran away, and had been living on the streets.

“She said she didn’t want to be here long, wanted to return back to the street, no school and smoking weed, stealing cars, and self-prostitution,” said Kisha Beverly, the 13-year-old’s case manager at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

With strong support, the teen has returned to school and having her needs met. She’s on the school’s cross-country team and wants to graduate high school.

“With our program, we just don’t kick them out in six months, ok you're done,” Beverly said. “They stay as long as we can provide them what we need on our campus.”

MBCH works with law enforcement, the FBI, and Homeland Security to make sure they're residents are safe and feel safe.

Their staff said most teens who are trafficked were abused and neglected as young kids but there are also examples where teens were just unaware.

“We had a survivor that went to college. She was a loner, though she was going on a weekend road trip with a new friend. Next thing she knew, she ended up tied up in a basement,” Williams said.

The organization helped 50 young women in 2017. When these women enter the system, it’s not uncommon for them to have STDs or drug problems, or to be pregnant. Some already have kids of their own.