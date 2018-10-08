Violent night continues in the North City Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – Monday night the St. Louis police department was called to 3 separate homicides in north St. Louis. All 3 homicides occurred in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood less than a mile apart.
The latest homicide happened just after 10 pm in the 1300 block of Blackstone Avenue.
Police say a male victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound.
The other fatal shootings were on Belt and at Martin Luther King and Hodiamont.
Homicide detectives are investigating all 3 cases.
38.665951 -90.281396