× Violent night continues in the North City Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Monday night the St. Louis police department was called to 3 separate homicides in north St. Louis. All 3 homicides occurred in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood less than a mile apart.

The latest homicide happened just after 10 pm in the 1300 block of Blackstone Avenue.

Police say a male victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

The other fatal shootings were on Belt and at Martin Luther King and Hodiamont.

Homicide detectives are investigating all 3 cases.