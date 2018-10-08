St. Louis police called to 2 homicides in North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have been summoned to 2 homicides less than 90 minutes apart in north St. Louis. The first homicide happened in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood at 5:15 pm.

Police say officers were dispatched to Martin Luther King and Hodiamont Monday evening for the fatal shooting of an African-American male found in a field.

The second homicide occurred just a few short blocks from the first, in the 1400 block of Belt, where a 20-year-old African-American male was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives have taken over both investigations.