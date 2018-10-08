× Missing toddler may be with woman who left the area

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 3-year-old. They believe Shamond Evans may be with Linda Davis, 59, and she may have taken him out of the St. Louis area.

Police are attempting to sort through a complicated custodial arrangement. St. Charles County court documents from 2017 say that Craig Jacob and Linda Davis are the child’s legal co-guardians. They don’t believe the child is in danger.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued a missing child advisory for Evans early Monday morning. His parents told police that they met their babysitter, Craig J. Jacob, in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station in the 5000 block of Lucas and Hunt Sunday, October 7. They say they dropped Shamond off at 2:30 p.m. expecting to pick him back up at 5:30 p.m. Jacob did not return at the scheduled time with the toddler. Craig Jacob was found at his home, but Evans is still missing.

Shamond Evans is described as a 3-year old black male, 3’0 ft, weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, red pants, and black shoes.

Police describe Linda Davis as 5’04” tall, 130 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. She drives a silver 2006 Cadillac Deville with Missouri license plate ID: DN1Z4V.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or your local authorities.