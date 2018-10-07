Where to get free flu shots in St. Louis County provided by Barnes-Jewish Hospital

ST. LOUIS - The single best way to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each fall. Barnes-Jewish Hospital is offering free flu shots to those in our community who would otherwise not have access to one. This is made possible by funding from The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Free seasonal flu shots will be available for those age 6-months and older. All vaccines are free of latex and preservatives. All doses will be administered on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Beginning this year, as recommended by the CDC, those 65-years and older are eligible to receive high dose (HD) vaccine. Those 65-years or older who attend these clinics will be given HD vaccine as supplies last. If HD vaccine is not available, the standard dose will be given.
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Sunday, Oct. 7
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Parking is available free on-site
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Sunday, Oct. 14
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital
Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
Parking is available free on-site
INFLUENZA VACCINE INFORMATION:
This year, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide the following vaccines at the free community flu shot clinics:
2018-19 Flulaval Quadrivalent (GSK)
• 0.5-mL single-dose prefilled syringe for those ages 6-months and older
• Preservative-free, latex free
• Vaccine package insert: Flulaval Quadrivalent