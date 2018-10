× Toddler rushed to hospital after near drowning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was summoned Sunday evening around 5:15 pm in the 2100 block of Manor Court for a report of a near drowning.

A spokesperson for the department told Fox 2 that the incident involved a 13-month-old toddler who fell into a pool.

The child was transported to the hospital for treatment.