MO’ Cowbell Marathon held in St. Charles Sunday morning

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The 6th annual MO’ Cowbell Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay and 5K took place Sunday morning in St. Charles.

The race started at Frontier Park along the banks of the Missouri River and the home of the famous statue of Lewis & Clark that commemorates their expedition into the West back in the early 1800s. The course took runners through many of this city’s historic sites and places.

Taking a page out of Will Ferrell’s famous Saturday Night Live skit, perhaps — in which he famously played the Blue Oyster Cult band member whose sole desire was to bring “more cowbell” in the recording studio sessions — the race organizers handed out cowbells to spectators and well-wishers who were cheering runners on.

Money raised from this event will stay in the St. Charles Community.