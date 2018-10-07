Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York

At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York on Saturday, New York State Police said Sunday.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said in a statement. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, CNN affiliate WTEN reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday morning that it is sending a team to investigate.

The crash happened outside an Apple Barrel Country Store & Cafe.

“We will be collecting donations for our local volunteer emergency services,” the store posted on Facebook. “They are the heroes of our small community.

Developing story – more to come