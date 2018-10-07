× 9-year-old boy shot in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating two shootings in the Baden neighborhood Sunday night. Both shooting occurred just after 8:30 pm following several calls for shots fired in the area.

The first shooting happened in the 8500 block of Gilmore, where a man was shot. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting involved a 9-year-old boy who was shot in the upper leg. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.