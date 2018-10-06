Pulse: St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s plan for reducing crime

ST. LOUIS, MO — It’s been nearly two years since Kimberly Gardner was elected St. Louis Circuit Attorney by a wide margin. Since that time, Gardner has been applauded and sharply criticized for decisions she’s made. Learn about Gardner’s policies and plans for reducing crime in the Gateway City. Also, find out how Boys Hope Girls Hope is working to help young people realize their dreams of getting a college education.
Guests:
- Kimberly Gardner, St. Louis Circuit Attorney
- Jenifer Briones, Boys Hope Girls Hope Scholar
- Lashone Gibson/Director Of University Partnerships And Academic Excellence
- Kristin Ostby De Barillas, President and Ceo Boys Hope Girls Hope
- Chuck Roth, Executive Director of Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans