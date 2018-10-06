× Police on the lookout for missing Hillsboro man

HILLSBORO, MO – Police in the Hillsboro Missouri area are on the lookout for a missing Hillsboro man.

Police say 43-year-old Christopher Newton is blind and suffers from epilepsy. He was discovered missing by a caregiver Friday, October 5th, who had gone to Mr. Newton’s home to cook him dinner.

Newton lives on Lawry Lane in Hillsboro.

The caregiver called Newton’s brother, and both thought that Newton had possibly gone for a walk. But when he didn’t return his brother called the police.

Newton is described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and has a beard.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Christopher Newton, please call the Hillsboro Police Department at 1-636-797-3334 ext. 1