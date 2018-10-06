Arrest made in homicide of barber in Cahokia IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL- The Major Case Squad has made an arrest in the death of a barber in Cahokia Illinois. Police say47-year-old Jermaine L. Ross was found deceased by friends who had come to his residence on 208 Elm Street on Wednesday, October 3rd around 1 pm. Officers from the Cahokia Police Department were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered no forced entranced into the home.

On Thursday, October 4th the Cahokia Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad after an autopsy found that Mr. Ross had died from a gunshot wound.

Major Case took over the investigation and developed information that led to 2 persons of interest. Both were taken into custody for questioning.

Late Friday, October 5th, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 30-year-old Melinda M. Graves with the murder of Jermaine Ross. The other suspect was released pending further investigation.

Ms. Grave is currently being held in the ST. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond.