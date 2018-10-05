× Robber armed with AK-47 hold up Caseyville convenience store

CASEYVILLE, Mo. – Caseyville Police are asking for your help to track down an armed robber.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday a man wearing a mask and armed with an AK-47 demanded cash from the clerks at the Caytown Convenience Store on South Main Street.

He got away with cash from the register and also stole a fundraising jar from the counter. Police say the man is in his mid-20 and is about 5’11 in height.

If you have any information you are urged to call Caseyville Police (618) 344-2151.