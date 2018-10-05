Police looking for stolen customized motorcycle in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from the parking lot of Bobby’s Place at 108 Meramec in Valley Plaza.

The theft happened between 9 p.m. 10: 25 p.m. Oct. 3, authorities reported.

The motorcycle is a Cobalt blue 2006 Thunder Mountain with custom chrome parts. The motorcycle has a copper/red flame pattern on the gas tank and rear with license plates DP4MD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 314-615-8621 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)