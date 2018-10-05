× One man injured in rolling gun battle on Route 15 near Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A man was hospitalized late Thursday night after being shot during a rolling gun battle on Route 15 near the Belleville city limits.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 15 and Demazenod Drive.

Belleville police located the victim in the 7300 block of Old St. Louis Road. He’d been shot in the shoulder.

The victim told police he was headed home on eastbound Route 15 after leaving an event in East St. Louis. He said he was between Pocket Road and Racehorse Drive when he noticed a black Dodge Charger quickly approaching him from behind.

The Charger tried to get alongside the victim’s vehicle and the victim said shots were fired. The victim returned fire as the two cars sped down Route 15.

The victim eventually got off on Old St. Louis Road and called police.

Police said the victim was brought to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.